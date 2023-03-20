Bassetlaw residents scoop awards for going above and beyond for the community

The Achievers’ Awards were presented by the Chairman of the Council to recognise a variety of accomplishments, ranging from fundraising efforts, helping others in the community, reaching personal goals and triumphs within sport.

Councillor Madelaine Richardson, Chairman of the Council said: “It is wonderful to be able to host the Achievers Award and come together with local people and showcase their accomplishments.

“The variety of activities and efforts that improve the lives of others and result in the completion of personal goals are well deserving of recognition and commendation. The inspiring achievers should be proud of what they have managed to accomplish.”

The Achievers’ Awards Bassetlaw

One winner, Richard McHugh, received the award for setting up the group ‘In Sam’s Name’ which raises awareness of mental health and supports people through walk and talk groups following the tragic death of Sam “Sponge” Fisher, a family friend of Richard’s and former teacher who tragically died following a battle with mental ill health.

Another winner, Rafe West, took the challenge of cycling up Alpe d’Huez in France with the hope of raising £367 for Cancer Research - £100 for every 1000ft he climbed. Not only did Rafe complete the task, he significantly exceeded his original target and raised an amazing £1,350 at just 15 years old.

A third winner, seven-year-old Amelia Stringer, received her award for her fundraising efforts to support ‘Maggie’s’, a charity that provides free cancer support to local families. In 2022 Amelia raised £680 after running the 1.5k course of the Children’s Great North Run with her father.

She displayed great determination through training with her mother and completing the run despite the Children’s Race being cancelled.

Those who received an Achievers’ Award were nominated by District Councillors, schools, community groups, Parish Councils and members of the public.

The Council’s Achievers’ Awards event took place in the Ceres Suite at Worksop Town Hall on March 15.

Awards were presented to the following:

Georgia Bellamy

In recognition of the Centre-wide events you have organised.

David Boswell

In recognition of your involvement with Worksop Royal British Legion.

Mick Boulby

In recognition of your contribution to the community recreational and sporting activities in Everton since 1973.

Joan Clifton

In recognition of a marvellous volunteer for so many activities in Beckingham village over the years.

Angie Cook and Charlotte Firn

In recognition of your hard work within the community to highlight access issues for vulnerable members.

Grant Cullen and Tim Lewis

In recognition of your involvement with Worksop Royal British Legion.

Steve Digby

In recognition of being a stalwart member of the community for many years.

Ted Elgy

In recognition of your involvement and a long serving trustee of Shireoaks Sports and Social Club.

Sarah Emblen

In recognition of your involvement with Worksop Royal British Legion

Janet Fox

In recognition of your dedication to Walkeringham Village and its villagers.

Malcolm Funnell

In recognition of all your hard work and dedication to Worksop Step2it Dukeries walking group.

Geoff Hamson

In recognition of all your hard work and support with leading and setting up MVSG.

Rachel Hauxwell

In recognition of your involvement within the community as a Guide Leader with Shireoaks Rainbows and for the many years with Little Acorns.

Marjory Hay and Andrew Hay

In recognition of the indoor bowling club that you set up and run in Harworth and Bircotes.

Greg Herdman

In recognition of your service to the parishes of Clarborough & Welham and for your all that you do for Retford Business Forum.

Jordan Hughes

In recognition of all your hard work setting up the Catastrophe Crew support group.

Nikki Jaggard-Smith

In recognition of your service to the parish of Misterton.

Hazel Milner

In recognition of your longstanding involvement in charity work and as a volunteer in community and church events.

Abbey Mitchell

In recognition of all your charity campaigns within school and your work on the Student Council.

Lucian Nedea

In recognition of the numerous adversities you have faced throughout your young life.

Helen Nixon

In recognition of your work with Project Linus UK.

Adi Platts

In recognition of your involvement with Worksop Royal British Legion.

Helen Skelton

In recognition of your work at Bracken Lane and the wider school community for over 30 years.

Jonathan Stoner

In recognition of your hard work and support with members of Ignite Health and Fitness and the local community.

Amelia Stringer

In recognition of all your fundraising activities for the charity ‘Maggie’s’.

Lily Taylor Ward

In recognition of your involvement with Worksop Royal British Legion.

Lynn Tupling

In recognition of your help, dedication and hard work in the local community, every day with no effort spared.

Geoff Webb

In recognition of your service to the parishes of the Sutton Ward as the St Bartholomew’s Church organ player for 40 years.

David Wesley, Andrew Wesley and Richard Stansbury

In recognition of you all being the driving force behind Rockware Sports and Social Club.

Rafe West

In recognition of your fundraising for Cancer Research.

From the Heart Charity Team

In recognition of the excellent delivery of support throughout the past 6 years within the community.

In Sam’s Name

In recognition of the men’s mental health group In Sam’s Name.

North and South Wheatley Parish Council

Alan Ryder

In recognition of your hard work and commitment in managing and maintaining the village Hall and the volunteers.

Rose Sharpe

In recognition of your help, support and commitment managing and maintaining the village Hall and the volunteers.

Jessica Cooper

In recognition of you being a shining star in the community.

Martin Hickmott

In recognition of your hard work and commitment in improving the environment we live in.

‘Run the Wall’ - Chris and Sarah Johnson

In recognition of the help and support you provide to Bassetlaw families affected by cancer.

Sparken Hill Academy Community Team

In recognition of your dedication to the families of Sparken Hill.

Hawking Class - St Giles School

In recognition of all your amazing efforts to carry out fundraising in aid of the Ukraine appeal.

West Burton Residents’ Planning Group

In recognition of your help to secure the West Burton site for the STEP fusion energy project.

Worksop Girl Guides, Emilie Thomas-Mais, Kate Hagan, Ilana Duveen, Kirstie Pogson, Ann Dawson and Lisa Bouskill

In recognition of your help and support with the Worksop Division of Girl Guides.

David Fisher, Fran Stevens, Eileen Muscroft, Julian Hill and Keith Whyles of Worksop Step2it Dukeries

In recognition of the help and support you provide to Worksop Step2it Dukeries.

Kitty Laurence

In recognition of your passion and success in athletics.

Palmer School of Excellence

In recognition of the work that yourself and your team of coaches provide with sport coaching and a way into sport locally.

Sarah Pridmore

In recognition of your help, dedication and hard work at Langold Juniors Football Club and at SJR Worksop, enabling over 300 children to play football each weekend.

Nav Sandhu

In recognition of all your hard work and dedication to Retford Amateur Boxing Club (ABC).

Lee Scott

In recognition of your involvement with St Joseph’s Rockware Worksop Football Club.

Dukeries Academy’s Young Leaders, Lydia Hurdley, Millie Childes, Lottie Fowler, Lowan Woolford, Harriet Davies, Lottie Mawe, Lauren Cartwright and Keyleigh Cunningham