In England, you are required to have a license if you:

Run a business that breeds and advertises dogs for sale (this includes using online services such as Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree) Breed more than two litters within a year and sell any of the puppies Make a profit of more than £1000 on any number of litters (this also triggers the requirement to submit a self-assessment tax return to HMRC)

The heightened demand for puppies over the pandemic has seen a rise in unlicensed dog breeders.

Any person or business found to breed and sell dogs without a license could get an unlimited fine or go to prison for up to six months.

Breeders with an animal activity license are subject to inspections and conditions that ensure the safety and welfare of the animals in their care.

If a dog breeder fails to comply with the conditions on their license, they could also receive an unlimited fine.

Cllr Josie Potts, Chair for Licensing at Bassetlaw District Council said: “When a dog breeder has an animal activity license, it benefits both the buyer and the seller.

“Licensed breeders have a star rating from 1 to 5 stars which is listed on their license.

“This makes it easy for those buying a dog to ensure that their new pet has received quality care and is healthy and happy.

“Buying a dog from an unlicensed breeder comes with the risk of being unable to guarantee the standard of the animal’s care. Some unlicensed breeders make a profit at the expense of the dog’s wellbeing.

“Dog breeders with a license can be proud of their status as a responsible seller and their good practice, achieved through following the license conditions.”

More information on the conditions you must meet to get a license to breed dogs can be found on the Government website here.

To make an application for an Animal Activity License, visit the Council’s website.

Simple tips on finding a good puppy dealer can be found on the RSPCA’s website.

If you are buying a puppy, a responsible breeder should have no issue with showing you their license. If you would like to verify a license that has been issued by the Council, or you have concerns that a license is not being complied with, please contact the Bassetlaw District Council Licensing Department on 01909 533 533.