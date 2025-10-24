Bassetlaw rent prices surge 10 per cent, while East Midlands average hits £894

Rent rises in Bassetlaw

Rent in Bassetlaw rose 10 per cent over the past year, new figures show.

Pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade said millions of young people will be paying "ever-rising" rents and "locked out" of buying homes until enough new houses are delivered.

Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Bassetlaw reached £710 per month in the year to September – up 10 per cent from £648 a year prior.

It was also up 31 per cent from an estimated £541 per month five years ago.

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim to collect data on approximately 10 per cent of the market.

Across the East Midlands, the average rent was £894 – rising six per cent from the year before.

West Northamptonshire had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,053 per month, while the lowest was in East Lindsey at £660.

Sam Richards, chief executive of Britain Remade, said: "It is increasingly looking like the Government will miss its target to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament.

"Until we build the homes we need, millions of young people will be locked out of home ownership and stuck paying ever-rising rents."

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: "We are about to witness some of the biggest evolutions in over thirty years within the rental sector, with the Renters' Rights Bill across England and the Housing (Scotland) Bill.

"Both will make fundamental changes to how landlords operate and are aimed at strengthening consumer rights concerning standards.

"Across the forthcoming decade, it is essential that all eyes are turned to encouraging long-term investment in the rental sector to keep up with increased demand and population growth."

In September, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,366 per month. This was £71, or five per cent, higher than 12 months ago.

Including estimates for Northern Ireland, ONS head of housing market indices Aimee North said: "UK annual private rents inflation has eased for the ninth consecutive month, and annual growth has slowed for all countries across the UK."

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Bassetlaw, from £493 for a one-bed property to £1,113 for a home with four or more bedrooms in September.

Among the property types in the area:

A detached house cost £946 to rent per monthA semi-detached cost £734 per monthA terraced house was £697 per monthAnd a flat or maisonette was £556 a month