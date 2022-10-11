Attendees can join virtually or in-person, and choose from a wide range of panel sessions and keynote speeches to learn about the goals and visions of the international fusion community.

The event, which is being organised by the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the UK Fusion Cluster founding partners, will give people an opportunity to learn more about fusion energy following last week’s decision to build a prototype power plant in Bassetlaw.

The Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak (MAST) Upgrade is a nuclear fusion experiment at Culham in Oxfordshire.

The Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) plant will be designed and constructed to demonstrate the ability to put net electricity on the grid.

It will also pave the way to enable future commercial fusion energy plants to be commissioned and constructed.

FUSION22 will explore the exciting developments in fusion that could lead to near limitless and low carbon energy in the future, as well as the challenges the industry is facing to help accelerate the pace of development.

An image of what the STEP prototype plant may look like in West Burton.

Professor Ian Chapman, chief executive of UKAEA, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing FUSION22 to the iconic Science Museum this October.

“It’s a unique opportunity to showcase the many exciting developments happening in the world of fusion right now, and hear from the people striving to deliver safe, sustainable, low carbon electricity to the grid.

“It’s never been clearer that changes are needed to protect the planet for future generations, and fusion energy offers so much potential. But it’s also one of the greatest scientific and engineering challenges of them all.

“Selecting the location of the STEP prototype plant is a huge, visible moment in the challenging and long-term endeavour of bringing fusion energy to the grid.

“West Burton is a natural fit for the STEP programme with a rich industrial heritage now being developed and repurposed for a low carbon future. It really is ‘from fossil fuels to fusion’.

“We look forward to working with people in the region to develop our ambitious plans and realising broader social and economic benefits.”