Gamekeeper of the Year winner Megan Fox with her Flat Coated Retriever Ruger Crufts 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham. Credit: Jason Skarratt

A Retford pooch named Ruger – or Satinbaze Cracksman For Blacktoft to give him his full name – has won the Best in Show – Gamekeepers’ Ring.

Ruger is owned by Helen Fox and was handled throughout the day and evening by her daughter, Megan.

After Crufts one-year absence due to coronavirus, it was the four-year-old flat-coated retriever who beat off the competition from the five other finalists in the main arena to take home the prestigious Northesk Memorial Trophy.

Helen Fox, gamekeeper on the Wheatley Grange shoot, near Newark, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant.

"Despite being four years old, Ruger has only just completed his first full season working on the shoot due to the stop-starts brought about by the pandemic.

“He’s thoroughly enjoyed today and is a lovely dog to have around at home and to work in the field.

"We absolutely love the BASC classes at Crufts; there’s a great atmosphere and it’s a fantastic showcase for working dogs.”

BASC’s three rings at Crufts were sponsored by Skinner’s, who also sponsor the BASC gundog program.

Megan and Ruger were presented with their trophy by Will Delamore, sales and marketing director from Skinner’s.

Megan said: “Ruger missed his first working season because of Covid, but it meant we had more time to train.

"I never imagined we’d get first place.

“It’s amazing to be here, and to be back to some kind of normality.