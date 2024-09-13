Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival cancelled due to 'fatal accident' involving management team member

Bassetlaw Multicultural Association announced that Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival, scheduled for this Saturday, has been cancelled due to a “tragic accident” involving a key member of the management team.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassetlaw Multicultural Association is a non-profit organisation dedicated to ensuring that every culture in Bassetlaw feels represented and welcome at all times.

Every September, trustees host the Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival, with residents welcome to congregate and celebrate culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this Saturday’s festival has been cancelled due to a tragic accident involving a key member of the management team.

Image by Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival. The festival has been cancelled.

Rachel Jane Wood announced the cancellation in a public post on Facebook.

On behalf of Bassetlaw Multicultural Association Trustee, she said: “Please bear with us as we navigate the situation and support each other.

“At this time, we are unable to release any further details. Thank you for your understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of supporters have expressed their condolences with the team.

The statement has also been shared by Bassetlaw District Council and Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS).

Yesterday, it was reported that Priorswell Road had been closed in Worksop following a collision between a pedestrian and a car. It is not yet clear whether the two incidents are connected. Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for comment.