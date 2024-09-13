Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival cancelled due to 'fatal accident' involving management team member
Bassetlaw Multicultural Association is a non-profit organisation dedicated to ensuring that every culture in Bassetlaw feels represented and welcome at all times.
Every September, trustees host the Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival, with residents welcome to congregate and celebrate culture.
However, this Saturday’s festival has been cancelled due to a tragic accident involving a key member of the management team.
Rachel Jane Wood announced the cancellation in a public post on Facebook.
On behalf of Bassetlaw Multicultural Association Trustee, she said: “Please bear with us as we navigate the situation and support each other.
“At this time, we are unable to release any further details. Thank you for your understanding.”
Dozens of supporters have expressed their condolences with the team.
The statement has also been shared by Bassetlaw District Council and Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS).
Yesterday, it was reported that Priorswell Road had been closed in Worksop following a collision between a pedestrian and a car. It is not yet clear whether the two incidents are connected. Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for comment.
