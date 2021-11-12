Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith reveals finalists for Christmas card competition.

Nine finalists have been announced for Bassetlaw MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith’s Christmas card competition.

The competition was open to all primary schools in Bassetlaw to give children the opportunity to show their festive creativities to the Prime Minister and the Queen.

Votes can be casted from now until November 19.

Brendan Clake-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, said: “Since I launched my Christmas Card Competition for this year earlier last month, I have received hundreds of designs from children across Bassetlaw.

“These designs show off the sheer amount of artistic talent our children here in Bassetlaw have.

“You can now cast your vote on who should win this year’s Christmas Card Competition and feature on the front of my card which will be presented to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Her Majesty the Queen.”