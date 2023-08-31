Bassetlaw MP hosts third jobs fair for residents looking for employment or a fresh challenge
Hosted in conjunction with JobCentre Plus, the event is set to take place at The Crossing, in Newcastle Street, Worksop, and will bring together employers to help job seekers across Bassetlaw.
The Jobs Fair will share information about potential jobs and training for job seekers of all abilities in a variety of sectors, including the care sector, retail sector.
The fair will be taking place between 10am and 2pm..
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: “We have lots of fantastic local businesses here in Bassetlaw, and this will be a good chance for residents to take a look and see if they would like to change jobs or pick up a new challenge that’s right for them.
“It is one of my main priorities in Bassetlaw to ensure that jobseekers have the opportunity to find a job that’s right for them.”