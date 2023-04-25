Bassetlaw MP donates £5,000 to air ambulance
A Bassetlaw MP has donated £5,000 to an air ambulance cause to support the vital work they do in in the region.
Brendan Clarke-Smith MP handed over the cash to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance headquarters.
He said: “For 30 years Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has been saving lives and providing a vital service thanks to the generosity of people supporting this fantastic cause.”
With the charity set to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Linc & Notts Air Ambulance has just experienced its busiest Easter period.
Between April 7 and April 10, the crew responded to 31 call-outs with 17 missions on the helicopter and 15 on the critical care cars. The crew, who are called to life-threatening emergencies, attended a variety of incidents including seven road traffic collisions, 13 medical incidents and six assaults, including a stabbing.
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance responded to 1,620 incidents in 2022 and 27,158 to date in its history. With each mission costing around £4,000, it costs £8 million per year to keep the service operational and receives no direct government funding, instead relying on donations. They are ready to respond 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
The crew attend the most serious of incidents and carry out life-saving advanced procedures on the scene before transferring patients to the hospital.
The crew work closely with the ambulance service, first responders, Police, Fire & Rescue and other emergency services such as HM Coastguard.
To find out more about the organisation visit www.ambucopter.org.uk/