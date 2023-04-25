Brendan Clarke-Smith MP handed over the cash to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance headquarters.

He said: “For 30 years Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has been saving lives and providing a vital service thanks to the generosity of people supporting this fantastic cause.”

With the charity set to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Linc & Notts Air Ambulance has just experienced its busiest Easter period.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith paid a visit to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance headquarters to hand over a cheque for £5,000

Between April 7 and April 10, the crew responded to 31 call-outs with 17 missions on the helicopter and 15 on the critical care cars. The crew, who are called to life-threatening emergencies, attended a variety of incidents including seven road traffic collisions, 13 medical incidents and six assaults, including a stabbing.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance responded to 1,620 incidents in 2022 and 27,158 to date in its history. With each mission costing around £4,000, it costs £8 million per year to keep the service operational and receives no direct government funding, instead relying on donations. They are ready to respond 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

The crew attend the most serious of incidents and carry out life-saving advanced procedures on the scene before transferring patients to the hospital.

The crew work closely with the ambulance service, first responders, Police, Fire & Rescue and other emergency services such as HM Coastguard.