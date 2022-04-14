Memoria Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium, in Ranby, is marking 40 years since the Falklands War with a remembrance service to commemorate all those who fought in the conflict and lost their lives.

The service will pay tribute to all involved and will include a special performance from the Military Wives Choir, and as the sun sets on the park the Last Post will be played.

The Military Wives Choir will attend the Falklands service at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium. Credit: Crown copyright. Photo: Arron Hoare

Representatives from the Royal British Legion, local churches, and former Paratroopers will be attending the service, which is taking place on May 21, starting at 7pm.

On that day in 1982, British troops began landing in San Carlos, on the west coast of the island, as tensions between Britain and Argentina over the South Atlantic archipelago escalated.

The conflict, which spanned from April to June 1982, resulted in the deaths of 255 British military personnel.

Howard Hodgson, chief executive of funeral firm Memoria, said: “The Falklands War is an important part of the history of our country and it’s vital to mark such important milestones for the benefit of generations past, current and future.

“At Memoria, we take our responsibility of being a community facility very seriously and events such as the commemoration service are a key part of that.

“We hope that hosting this dignified and reflective event can give our community the opportunity to remember all of those brave soldiers who lost their lives and ensure we never forget their sacrifice.”

A buffet and light refreshments will be available after the service.

To reserve your tickets for the free event or to register to attend virtually, book your tickets here: https://falkands40barnbymoor.eventbrite.co.uk