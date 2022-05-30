Memoria Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium, in Ranby, hosted the Military Wives Choir and a number of dignitaries, including representatives from the Royal British Legion, for a service of commemoration on May 21.

The event commemorated 40 years since the conflict over the South Atlantic territory which claimed the lives of 255 British military personnel.

Howard Hodgson, chief executive of funeral firm Memoria, owners of the crematorium, said: “The Falklands War is an important part of the history of our country and it’s vital to mark such important milestones for the benefit of generations past, current and future.

The Military Wives Choir performed a poignant tribute to mark 40 years since the Falklands War

“At Memoria, we take our responsibility of being a community facility very seriously and events such as the commemoration service are a key part of that.

“We hope this dignified and reflective event gave our community the opportunity to remember all of those brave soldiers who lost their lives and ensure we never forget their sacrifice.”

Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium serves the community with a range of funeral and cremation services and its elegant Garden of Remembrance.

On May 21, a range of local and national dignitaries and military personnel gathered to commemorate the conflict, which spanned from April to June 1982.

Captain John Thompson 299 Para Squadron PSAO leads the military procession with a bagpiper.

Among the invited guests were representatives from local churches, as well as former Paratroopers and members of the Royal British Legion.

Other features included a projection of poppies, a bugler and a stunning silhouette of a fallen soldier as the sun set.

For more information visit www.memoria.org.uk.

Military personnel and local religious dignitaries gathered for the commemoration