Bassetlaw man fundraises for local charities by running 2021km in a year - after tragically losing his ‘extraordinary’ dad to cancer
A Bassetlaw man has raised more than £1,300 for two charities by running every day for a year in memory of his father.
Dr Andrew Crossland, aged 35, of London Road, Retford, ran at least five kilometres each day over 2021 to raise money for Bassetlaw Food Bank and the Shireoaks-based charity National Kidney Federation.
Andrew, a renewable energy specialist, ran every day from January 1 2021 to December 31 with a second goal of running a total of 2021 kilometres.
He successfully completed both challenges while raising £1,327 all in memory of his father.
Read More
Andrew’s dad Neil Crossland, died aged 60 to kidney cancer several years ago.
Andrew said: “My dad, known to most as Fred, was my best friend and closest confidant - he was a real leader and enabler.
“It was a horrible diagnosis and it highlighted to me how hard kidney cancer is to diagnose and treat.
“Dad retired early at 59 years old, but a very sudden diagnosis of kidney cancer came.
“He had just finished walking 10,000 steps every day for a year and the weight loss was attributed to that.
“The doctor missed the signs, diagnosed pneumonia and wouldn't do any tests - had he done so, he might well have found the cancer before it was too late.
“He never complained or moaned and treated the cancer as part of life.”
Neil, born in Orsdall, worked for the rail industry all his life, and also helped to get freight through the Channel Tunnel.
Andrew, a trustee for Bassetlaw Food Bank, also saw the opportunity to support them through his mammoth challenge.
He said: “I've seen the amazing work that Bassetlaw Food Bank do in supporting local families in crisis. We see so many people struggling for a number of reasons and we help pick them up and get their lives going again.
“The food bank is keeping people alive in Bassetlaw and I'm really keen that the fundraising helps them continue to help those in need.
“I love running, but this was definitely the hardest thing that I’ve ever done.
“Fundraising for the NKF and Bassetlaw Food Bank is exactly what my dad would have wanted and is something that I am sure is making him proud.”