Dr Andrew Crossland, aged 35, of London Road, Retford, ran at least five kilometres each day over 2021 to raise money for Bassetlaw Food Bank and the Shireoaks-based charity National Kidney Federation.

Andrew, a renewable energy specialist, ran every day from January 1 2021 to December 31 with a second goal of running a total of 2021 kilometres.

He successfully completed both challenges while raising £1,327 all in memory of his father.

Andrew raised money for charity in huge fundraiser challenge in memory of dad Neil Crossland (pictured left).

Andrew’s dad Neil Crossland, died aged 60 to kidney cancer several years ago.

Andrew said: “My dad, known to most as Fred, was my best friend and closest confidant - he was a real leader and enabler.

“It was a horrible diagnosis and it highlighted to me how hard kidney cancer is to diagnose and treat.

“Dad retired early at 59 years old, but a very sudden diagnosis of kidney cancer came.

“He had just finished walking 10,000 steps every day for a year and the weight loss was attributed to that.

“The doctor missed the signs, diagnosed pneumonia and wouldn't do any tests - had he done so, he might well have found the cancer before it was too late.

“He never complained or moaned and treated the cancer as part of life.”

Neil, born in Orsdall, worked for the rail industry all his life, and also helped to get freight through the Channel Tunnel.

Andrew, a trustee for Bassetlaw Food Bank, also saw the opportunity to support them through his mammoth challenge.

He said: “I've seen the amazing work that Bassetlaw Food Bank do in supporting local families in crisis. We see so many people struggling for a number of reasons and we help pick them up and get their lives going again.

“The food bank is keeping people alive in Bassetlaw and I'm really keen that the fundraising helps them continue to help those in need.

“I love running, but this was definitely the hardest thing that I’ve ever done.

“Fundraising for the NKF and Bassetlaw Food Bank is exactly what my dad would have wanted and is something that I am sure is making him proud.”

If you would like to donate to Andrew’s JustGiving page in support of Bassetlaw Food Bank and the National Kidney Federation visit here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-crossland2

To find out more about the work the National Kidney Federation do, visit: https://www.kidney.org.uk/