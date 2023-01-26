In November last year, the Government’s Planning Inspectorate appointed two inspectors to carry out a detailed, independent review of the Draft Bassetlaw Local Plan: Publication Version 2020-2038, the supporting evidence, and comments previously submitted by the public and interested parties.

As part of this process, the inspectors chaired a programme of hearings, held between November 29 and December 13, that gave interested parties a chance to speak about the policies contained within the plan, and the opportunity for the public to observe each session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New evidence was submitted at the beginning of this process in relation to ‘transport and connectivity’ associated with the A57 and Retford, the final hearing was postponed until January 24 to give all interested parties time to comment on the evidence.

Bassetlaw District Council

This final hearing has now taken place and the inspectors, working with Bassetlaw Council and interested parties, will identify if any modifications need to be made to the Local Plan, with any further consultation with the public and other organisations to take place in summer 2023.

A report from the Planning Inspectorate is expected to be issued in autumn 2023, ahead of a proposed adoption in winter 2023.

David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw Council, said: “The examination process and, in particular, the public hearings have been an opportunity for the planning inspectors to hear all sides of the debate and take an independent view on the policies contained within the Bassetlaw Local Plan and the council’s overarching vision for the future of the district.

“We feel this has been a very positive process. We have listened carefully to the points that have been raised by the inspectors and interested parties and have been responsive to the discussions that have taken place.

“All councils are required to have an up to date Local Plan by December 2023 and this is one of the final parts of the process that will allow us to meet that deadline and ensure that we can manage development and growth appropriately in our district, in line with Government guidance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bassetlaw Local Plan has been developed over the course of the last six years and proposes the level of housing needed, where development for employment should take place, the infrastructure that is needed to support growth and many more economic, social and environmental priorities.