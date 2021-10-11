Baby Loss Awareness Week, running from October 9 to 15, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and their friends to commemorate babies’ lives and raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

This year, Baby Loss Awareness Week will be exploring the theme of wellbeing and encouraging those affected to share what helped them to recover after such a difficult time.

Bassetlaw Hospital is glowing in pink and blue to raise awareness of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital will light up in colours, pink and blue throughout the week.

Councillor Nigel Ball, cabinet member for public health, said: “We hope that Baby Loss Awareness Week will help to start more conversations about pregnancy and baby loss so that people feel more connected, less alone and more aware of the support that’s available to them across the borough.”

The trust will also be supporting a ‘wave of light’ evening at All Saints Church in Harworth on Friday October 15, where people affected by baby loss can light a candle in memory of their little ones and attend a memorial service.

Reverend Nicky Skipworth, vicar of the Parish of Harworth and Bircotes, said: “We warmly and openly invite anyone experiencing the loss of a baby or child on Friday 15 October. Other children of all ages are also welcome to come along.

DBTH chaplains will be at All Saints' Church, Harworth, to support the 'wave of light' evening for people affected by baby loss.

“If you would prefer to take part via a live-stream, please visit us on Facebook at All Saints’ Church, Harworth and Bircotes.”

Chaplains from the trust will be at the church handing out butterflies on which special messages can be written.

These will be displayed at both Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospitals’ chapels and form a part of the hospital’s own baby loss memorial service.

The special events planned for the week have been organised by the trust’s bereavement midwives, Matt Proctor and Rhian Morris.

They said: “We recognise that everyone grieves in their own ways so the midwifery bereavement service provides a person-centred, holistic approach ensuring the needs of the family are met in a range of ways.”

They added: “The service is available to families at any point in time, some find they are ready to come to terms with their loss years later, there is no set timeline when it comes to grief.”