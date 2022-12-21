Bassetlaw Hospital staff benefit from Christmas-themed wellbeing activities
Staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust (DBTH) are enjoying a range of festivities thanks to a wellbeing initiative launched earlier this year.
In January this year, DBTH launched a staff wellbeing trolley as part of an initiative to support staff welfare, while offering colleagues across all areas refreshments and a moment to pause during busy schedules.
The trolley has since visited over 30 departments to help ensure that all colleagues in the trust feel connected and appreciated whilst at work.
Upon the trolley’s arrival in a department, colleagues are greeted with the smiling faces of the Health and Wellbeing Team alongside a range of refreshments and snacks to enjoy.
Copies of the Staff Health and Wellbeing handbook are also distributed to ensure colleagues are aware of all the wider support networks and offers available to them.
The wellbeing trolley has been well-received by staff throughout the year. One colleague in the Emergency Department said: “It was amazing to have just a few minutes away from the department doing something really fun like this.
“It really improved my mood for the day and it was nice to laugh with my colleagues for a while. This small gesture goes a long way.”
The Health and Wellbeing Team have also taken the opportunity to promote awareness campaigns and incorporate seasonal events into their visits. Recently, lead colposcopist Sally Abbot and Speak-Up Guardian Paula Hill chaperoned the trolley to raise awareness of staff smear clinics and the importance of voicing concerns.
This December, the team is hosting a special Christmas trolley offering non-alcoholic mulled wine, tea, coffee, hot chocolate and a range of festive snacks.
Joined by the trust’s chief people officer Zoe Lintin, the festive trolley has been assisting team-building Christmas quizzes and offering colleagues the chance to spin the prize wheel to raise some festive cheer.
Ms Lintin said: “It’s been wonderful to support the Health and Wellbeing Team with this fantastic wellbeing initiative this festive season. With over 6,500 colleagues contributing to patient care, it is important to recognise the hard work and dedication of all our DBTH family.
“The trust takes pride in creating a compassionate community and supporting our teams in doing what they do best. The wellbeing trolley is one of many ways we strive to support our colleagues in staying safe, happy and well.”