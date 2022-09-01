Activities throughout the month included colleagues sharing stories of their South Asian heritage, a performance of the classical Indian dance, Bharatanatyam, and traditional South Asian dishes served after the event.

South Asian Heritage Month (SAHM) raises the profile of British South Asian heritage and history in the UK through education, arts, culture and commemoration, with the goal of helping people to better understand the diversity of present-day Britain.

Guest speakers at the event, which hosted approximately 40 people, included members of the Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion team, such as Kirby Hussain, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Lead for the Trust.

The Trust’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team, from left, Safeena Ali, Kirby Hussain and Aziz Rehman.

Kirby spoke about his upbringing and reminisced fondly of trips to Pakistan. Particularly of the large, rickety, bridge, which was the only link to his family’s village, that he was too scared to cross as a child.

Other speakers included fellow EDI team members Aziz Rehman and Safeena Ali as well as Ruby Faruqi, Stay and Thrive Matron and Chair of the Race Equality Network at DBTH.

The event boasted diversity within the Asian community too, hearing the story of Airish Saluta, who came from the UK to the Philippines in 2017 to pursue a career in nursing.

Mr Muhammed Shahed Quraishi OBE, a Consultant Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon at the Trust

Having initially trained as a Nutritionist Dietitian in the Philippines, Airish was loving the life she had made in Dubai. It was her mother who recommended returning to the Philippines to train as a nurse, with the added appeal of living and working abroad.

One of the final speakers was Muhammed Shahed Quraishi OBE, a Consultant Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon at the Trust.

Mr Quraishi gave an emotional recount of his humble beginnings living through the war in Bangladesh as a child, to his present-day position as a Consultant Surgeon, hosting ENT Masterclasses to healthcare professionals across the globe.

To close the event, Nagmol Karrikadan, a staff nurse at Bassetlaw Hospital, performed the classical Indian dance, Bharatanatyam, originating from the South Indian state, Tamil Nadu.

Nagmol Karrikadan, Staff Nurse at Bassetlaw Hospital, performs the classical Indian dance, Bharatanatyam