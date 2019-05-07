Bassetlaw Hospital catering staff claim victory in strike over pay

After two days of industrial action an agreement has been reached with Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals NHS foundation trust to pay the change pay deal in full.

UNISON Regional Organiser Sue Cookman said: "We need to agree some finer details with Sodexo, but I am delighted that an agreement has been reached.

Victory for Unison after strike over pay

"This is down to the sheer determination of these members UNISON and GMB, that they will stand together to fight what what they are owed.

"The energy and enthusiasm on the picket lines at Montagu and Bassetlaw hospitals and Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been amazing, and the support from the public has been heartwarming.

"These workers are NHS workers through and through, their commitment to the NHS is unwavering, no matter who employs them.

"The government needs to properly fund the NHS pay deal for all NHS workers including those who have been outsourced."

A spokesman for Sodexo said: “We are pleased that following further talks with the Trust we have reached an agreement which enables us to implement the 2018 Agenda for Change pay rates for our team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

"The new pay rates are effective from April 1, 2018 and will be implemented by the end of June 2019 along with a one-off payment for the back dated pay difference since April 1, 2018.

"We would like to thank our team for their continued hard work in ensuring the standard of care for patients is maintained.”