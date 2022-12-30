Bassetlaw Hospital among those to avoid New Year's Day ambulance increase this year

As ambulance delays and waiting lists have hit record levels in recent weeks, the NHS says demand for care means the public should use “use emergency services wisely” over the new year period.

Data from NHS England shows January 1 was slightly quieter for ambulance arrivals at DBTH, which also runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital, this year – 110 patients arrived via ambulance, 2.1 per cent fewer than the average for the prior fortnight.

But before the pandemic – on January 1 2020, just before coronavirus struck the UK – there was an increase, with 3.9 per cent more ambulances arriving than the average for the two weeks before.

Bassetlaw Hospital, Worksop.

Across England, 12,500 people arrived at hospitals in ambulances this January 1, up 4.6 per cent – before the pandemic, there was an 11.2 per cent New Year's Day uplift.

Those needing emergency transport to hospitals this year will have additional complications to contend with, with ambulance delays hitting their highest levels on record across England.

After calling off a strike due to take place on December 28 so people could “enjoy Christmas without any additional anxiety”, ambulance workers are due to strike across England on January 11 and 23.

The strikes will take place around similar action from nurses, who will strike on January 18 and 19, having already walked out for two days in December.

Figures show that across England between December 19 and 25, the most recent seven days for which figures were published, 19.9 per cent of 70,000 arrivals were held in ambulances for an hour or longer. A further 17.5 per cent were held for between 30 minutes and an hour.

During the same period last year, 3.4 per cent were held for over an hour, and 9.7 per cent for between 30 and 60 minutes.

The picture was the same at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust – where 29 per cent of arrivals faced an hour's delay this year, up from 5.8 per cent on the same dates a year ago. A further 17 per cent faced a wait of half an hour or longer this year – last year, 15.1 per cent did on those dates.

An NHS spokesman said: “The NHS has seen record demand for emergency care in recent months which is likely to continue through the new year period, so it’s important that the public use emergency services wisely.