Garden centre Retford and Gainsborough by Cherry Lane is inviting customers to kick-start their summer with a free family fun day on Saturday, June 25.

Running from 10.30am to 3.30pm, the garden centre on Bar Road, Saundby, will be full of free entertainment, fun and games for all ages.

Activities taking place in-store include a treasure hunt, seed planting and pot decorating, colouring competition, balloon modelling workshops with Mr Twist and free face-painting from Colour Me Happy.

For the grown-ups, there will be tasting stalls with delicious samples from Ruby’s Cakes, Cottage Delight Chutneys and wine.

Plus, Happy Hooves, a mobile mini zoo, will be at Retford and Gainsborough with a host of real-life furry and feathered friends including alpacas, chickens, sheep and rabbits for customers to meet.

The Citrus Café will be offering children aged under-eight to eat for free with every full paying adult. The café is a popular spot for lunch or a light snack.

Cherry Lane will also be offering summer savings on ranges across the store, including outdoor living, plants and garden care.

There are even more exclusive deals for Cherry Lane Reward Card holders on the day – simply pick up a free card in-store or ask for details.

Lee Jackson, manager at Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre by Cherry Lane, said: “We’re looking forward to a fantastic day of free entertainment for all the family on Saturday.