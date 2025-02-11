Bassetlaw food vendors needed as North Notts Food Festival returns to Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Feb 2025, 15:57 BST
North Notts BID is looking for food vendors from Bassetlaw to have a stall at the North Notts Food Festival this July, as the popular festival returns to town.

The popular North Notts Food Festival will return to Worksop this year on Saturday, July 5, from 10am-4pm.

As preparations are underway, North Notts BID, the event organisers, are seeking stallholders for the food festival.

In a social media appeal, North Notts BID said: “Are you a food vendor who make gorgeous artisan foods, or sells items such as cheese, honey, bread doughnuts, fudge, or olives?

Teresa Bovey demonstrated recipes that could be easily cooked at home at North Notts Food Festival, 2022. Photo by North Notts BID.placeholder image
Teresa Bovey demonstrated recipes that could be easily cooked at home at North Notts Food Festival, 2022. Photo by North Notts BID.

“Do you make delicious handcrafted drinks such as gin, wine, iced-tea?

“Or do you sell kitchen themed items, such as chopping boards, tea towels and more? If so, we want to hear from you.”

This event will take place in Worksop town centre and is expected to attract large crowds.

For more information or to register your interest, email [email protected] or call 01777 712785.

Readers can find more updates about North Notts Food Festival on www.facebook.com/NorthNottsBID.

