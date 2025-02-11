Bassetlaw food vendors needed as North Notts Food Festival returns to Worksop
The popular North Notts Food Festival will return to Worksop this year on Saturday, July 5, from 10am-4pm.
As preparations are underway, North Notts BID, the event organisers, are seeking stallholders for the food festival.
In a social media appeal, North Notts BID said: “Are you a food vendor who make gorgeous artisan foods, or sells items such as cheese, honey, bread doughnuts, fudge, or olives?
“Do you make delicious handcrafted drinks such as gin, wine, iced-tea?
“Or do you sell kitchen themed items, such as chopping boards, tea towels and more? If so, we want to hear from you.”
This event will take place in Worksop town centre and is expected to attract large crowds.
For more information or to register your interest, email [email protected] or call 01777 712785.
Readers can find more updates about North Notts Food Festival on www.facebook.com/NorthNottsBID.