Bassetlaw Food Bank, which provides emergency food parcels and support, is run by a team of volunteers who do everything from collecting and sorting donations, to picking and delivering food parcels.

Speaking on the receiving the donation, Robert Garland, manager at Bassetlaw Food Bank said: “I want to say a big thank you to Richard and the team from Amazon.

"Our services are so important to the community and it’s donations like this that enable us to continue to improve them. Thanks again.”

Bassetlw Food Bank have received a £1,000 donation from Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield. Pictured: Bassetlaw Food Bank volunteers.

Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Chesterfield, said: “We’re pleased to support Bassetlaw Food Bank with this donation. The charity supports vulnerable people in our community and it’s great to lend a helping hand to the staff and volunteers with this donation.”