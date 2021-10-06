The Keep Us Warm This Winter campaign, launched by the Guardian and all sister titles within our parent company JPI Media, will lobby the government over the rising energy prices.

It promises to stand up for families as they face one of the toughest winters to make sure no vulnerable families find themselves without heating and aims to ensure readers have the information they need and to offer guidance on how they can cope.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted that some people could be forced to choose between eating or heating their homes, and spring will bring little respite as economists are predicting further increases in gas and electricity prices, along with big tax increases on earnings from April.

The Worksop Guardian has launched the Keep Us Warm This Winter campaign.

Gas prices have surged by 250 per cent since January, including a 70 per cent rise since August according to the Oil and Gas UK trade body.

More than 22 million households across the UK are connected to the gas grid.

Bassetlaw Food Bank manager, Robert Garland, said the rising energy costs are a ‘concern’.

He said: “As a charity we support people who are experiencing food insecurity caused by many different factors. Every client's story is different and their needs are also different.

“Anything that affects the residents of Bassetlaw and increases the risk of them experiencing financial hardship and therefore experiencing food insecurity is a concern to us.

“As a charity we are well supported by the local community and we can only do what we do through their generosity.

“As long as we continue to receive donations from local residents, community groups and businesses, we will continue to provide emergency food parcels to those in need through the work of our amazing volunteers.”

Bassetlaw Food Bank provides emergency food parcels for those most in need.

People are referred to the food bank through Bassetlaw District Council. If you are in need of a referral then call 01909 533 533

The food bank is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Items can be donated in Worksop in Tesco, Sainsburys, Morrisons and One Stop Shop in Kilton Hill. They can be donated at the Co-op in Carlton-in-Lindrick and Misterton and Morrisons in Retford.