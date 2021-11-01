The money is set to fund projects including local food banks, community cafes and groups to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in the county.

Councillors will be asked to approve funding for 21 organisations and charities in Nottinghamshire at the county council’s communities committee on November 3.

A total of £297,565 of the funding will come from the Covid-19 Partnership Social Recovery Fund and £136,190 will come from the Community Hub Food Plan Fund.

Bassetlaw Food Bank is set to receive £10,000 to continue its fruit and vegetable box scheme.

A further £36,136 of funding has already been approved.

Assistant manager at Bassetlaw Food Bank, Ellen Ryan said it set up a fruit and veg box scheme with council funding earlier this year.

Councillors could approve an extra £10,000 of funding for the scheme to continue for another six months.

Ellen said: “We provide emergency food parcels but it isn’t really a solution, it is more of a sticking plaster.

“We wanted to do something for people to move away from that situation so we decided to start the fruit and veg box scheme where families pay £3 for a box worth between £15 and £20.

“There’s lovely fresh fruit and veg in there and we deliver every other week from Priory Fruit Shop.

“If we get the extra funding, it means we can keep up the scheme. We’ve proved there is a need for this, people really appreciate it.

“People who are disabled can now access it and families are eating more healthily.”

The projects in Bassetlaw set to be approved by councillors: