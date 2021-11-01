Bassetlaw Food Bank among local charities set to receive thousands of pounds in Nottinghamshire County Council funding
Charities across Bassetlaw could benefit from thousands of pounds worth of funding thanks to a council grant.
The money is set to fund projects including local food banks, community cafes and groups to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in the county.
Councillors will be asked to approve funding for 21 organisations and charities in Nottinghamshire at the county council’s communities committee on November 3.
A total of £297,565 of the funding will come from the Covid-19 Partnership Social Recovery Fund and £136,190 will come from the Community Hub Food Plan Fund.
A further £36,136 of funding has already been approved.
Assistant manager at Bassetlaw Food Bank, Ellen Ryan said it set up a fruit and veg box scheme with council funding earlier this year.
Councillors could approve an extra £10,000 of funding for the scheme to continue for another six months.
Ellen said: “We provide emergency food parcels but it isn’t really a solution, it is more of a sticking plaster.
Read More
“We wanted to do something for people to move away from that situation so we decided to start the fruit and veg box scheme where families pay £3 for a box worth between £15 and £20.
“There’s lovely fresh fruit and veg in there and we deliver every other week from Priory Fruit Shop.
“If we get the extra funding, it means we can keep up the scheme. We’ve proved there is a need for this, people really appreciate it.
“People who are disabled can now access it and families are eating more healthily.”
The projects in Bassetlaw set to be approved by councillors:
£10,000 – Bassetlaw Food Bank – To provide a fruit and vegetable box twice a month to 50 families in Bassetlaw in receipt of Universal Credit, Pension Credit or ESA. £5,270 – Willow Community Group, Bassetlaw – The funding requested is for an outdoor shelter at the café based at the community gardens which connects vulnerable residents experiencing depression, loss of confidence. £20,000 – OASIS Community Church, Centre and Gardens, Bassetlaw – The funding will cover staffing, equipment, and refreshments at the trust which supports vulnerable residents. £98,800 – Citizens Advice, Bassetlaw, Newark and Sherwood, Nottingham – Rushcliffe and Gedling – To fully support the recruitment and salary of three specialist financial support advisors to cover Newark and Sherwood, Bassetlaw, Rushcliffe & Gedling for 12 months. £8,063 – Family Action, Ashfield; Mansfield; Bassetlaw; Newark and Sherwood – The funding will buy food ingredients to supplement already subsidised provisions to create a healthy balanced family meal. Funding will be used for a project worker and food costs to help 50 families.