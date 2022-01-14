Gordon Ramsay, the world’s most famous chef, is on the hunt for the UK’s most exciting and innovative new food and drink businesses.

In a returning series for BBC One, Gordon Ramsay will put a group of entrepreneurs through a series of challenges that will test character, drive and business awareness.

You may have a food or drink product, a casual eatery, a piece of equipment or tech, or something completely new.

Could your business win a life-changing investment?

Contenders will need to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed - drive, dedication, passion, and talent - in order to win a life-changing investment.

The first series will air in 2022 and sees a group of food and beverage business owners compete for Gordon’s investment.

For terms and conditions and application form, visit: www.futurefoodstars.co.uk.

The closing date for season two applications is 23:59 on February 27, 2022.