People across Bassetlaw are being urged to take a unique chance to influence the future of policing, crime prevention and victim support services over the next five years.

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden today (Wednesday) opened a public consultation his new Police and Crime Plan.

The key pillars of Commissioner Godden’s draft proposals include putting victims and communities first, strengthening our work with partner agencies and ensuring effective and resilient policing.

Members of the diverse communities across all parts of Nottinghamshire are now being asked for their views on what issues should be prioritised, including greater visibility and access to neighbourhood policing, tackling serious violence including knife crime, and better support for victims of crime.

The plan, which will also set ambitious targets to reduce crime and improve public safety, will run until 2029.

It includes an objective to support Nottinghamshire Police to become one of the strongest performing police forces in the country.

The launch of the consultation comes at a time when concerns have been raised about Nottinghamshire Police’s performance by Government inspectors, who recently moved the force into an enhanced level of monitoring.

Commissioner Godden said: “This police and crime plan will set the strategic direction of policing, crime prevention and victim services over the next five years.

“I was elected to represent the public and I want to ensure all of our diverse communities across Nottinghamshire feel a sense of ownership in this plan and feel that it reflects their needs.

“This is a unique chance for people to help influence how we make Nottinghamshire a safer place for all – so I would urge people to take a few minutes out of their busy lives to fill in our simple questionnaire.”

Some of the other issues people are being asked about include tackling violence against women and girls, protecting vulnerable people from harm and ensuring value for money in policing.

It also asks for people’s views on improving outcomes for minority communities and young people and improving police responses and investigations - among a range of other proposals.

The consultation runs until September 2.

Make sure your voice is heard by visiting forms.office.com/e/HrV42QRArL to fill in the questionnaire.