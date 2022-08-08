Bassetlaw family honour late great-grandmother with sponsored memorial sticker

Bridget Ingamells, alongside her husband Mervyn, has honoured her mother who died after a short illness.

Lily Madine passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on May 26, leaving behind Bridget and her six other children, and over 35 grand and great-grandchildren.

At Lily’s request, Bridget and Mervin, from Rampton, arranged a collection at Lily’s funeral on June 29 to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, and her local church.

Stuart Dixon pictured with Bridget Ingamells as they place the memorial sticker for Lily.

Lily also requested that her family hold a coffee and chat event as part of Macmillan’s Biggest Coffee Morning, which will take place later this year.

Thanks to the kindness of friends and family, a total of £500 was raised, with a further £500 put in the pot from Bridget and Mervyn, and Bridget’s sister and husband.

A total of £500 went to Rampton’s All Saints’ Church, where Lily attended, in aid of the South Aisle Window Restoration project.

And another £500 was given to Stuart Dixon who fundraises for Bluebell Wood.

Stuart has currently raised a total of £235,000 for the hospice through placing laminated stickers of names and businesses on his nine sports Jaguars and driving them around the country.

Lily Madine’s name has now been placed twice on the cars, along with the words “one L of a woman”.

Lily was born on January 2, 1931 and lived in Bassetlaw for 60 years. She was described as a caring person, who loved animals and children, and showed her caring nature through her career at Rampton Hospital as a learning disability nurse.

Speaking of his late mother-in-law, Mervyn said Lily was a good laugh with a great sense of humour, and always put family first.

A sticker remembering Lily Madine as 'one L of a lady' has been placed on Stuart Dixon's Jaguar as he raises money for Bluebell Wood.

He said: “She was very good at recognising when people were in need within her own family, or going through difficult times. She was always very generous in helping out that way.

“She loved children and all the grandchildren loved her. She called everyone darling.”