Bassetlaw District Council staff make White Ribbon promise against gender-based violence

Bassetlaw District Council is encouraging its male members of staff to make the White Ribbon Promise – a promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.

Each year, White Ribbon Day takes place on 25th November ahead of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. The Campaign encourages people, especially men and boys, to take action to end violence against women and girls.

As part of the annual White Ribbon campaign, many members of council staff have made the promise and are wearing White Ribbons in support of the campaign’s objectives.

Councillor Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “I am proud to see many of our male colleagues in the Council pledging to never use, excuse or remain silent about men's violence against women.

“Violence against women and girls is shown to negatively affect mental health, increase substance misuse and homelessness and reduce employment and educational attainment, therefore greatly impacting on their life chances.

“Pledging support and challenging harmful beliefs and behaviours is a protective factor, reducing the risk to women and girls’ safety. The support strengthens the contribution that women and girls can give to their community. This increased number of allies within their lives can only help to build a better safer place to live, enabling us all to thrive and work towards our aim of a healthier and happier Bassetlaw for us all.”