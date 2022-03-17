On Monday (March 14), Bassetlaw District Council marked Commonwealth Day through two flag-raising ceremonies in Worksop and Retford.

Bassetlaw was just one community among many across 54 countries that took part in the international celebration, which this year spread the message ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.

In Retford, vice-chairman of the council, councillor Madeleine Richardson, read out the Commonwealth Affirmation, and was joined by Retford mayor, coun Carolyn Troop and reverend Alex Shiells.

Pictured: Coun Tony Eaton; coun Jack Bowker; deputy lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Peter Emmerson; and Father Cooper of St Paul’s Church.

In Worksop, coun Jack Bowker, chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, read the Commonwealth Affirmation and was joined by deputy lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Peter Emmerson, Worksop mayor, coun Tony Eaton and Father Cooper of St Paul’s Church.

Coun Bowker, said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be part of this event and I am pleased that Bassetlaw is one of many locations to fly a Commonwealth flag to symbolise the connection and collaboration between the Commonwealth members and their communities and our joint efforts to achieve shared goals.”