Bassetlaw District Council is responsible for collecting recycling and refuse waste from more than 54,000 domestic properties in the district, in addition to operating Garden Waste and Bulky Waste Collection Services.

As services return to a more normal way of working, Bassetlaw District Council is asking residents to follow the ‘Bin Basics’ that will help them to reduce the amount of waste generated by their household; raise awareness of which items can go in their blue recycling bins; encourage residents to recycle more of their waste; and provide information that will help to reduce the number of missed bins.

Bassetlaw Council release these three 'Bin Basics'.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “As we move out of the Coronavirus Pandemic and back towards a normal service for residents, we’d like to ask everyone to do what they can to reduce waste, cut out contamination and recycle more.

“Recycling and Refuse is one of our core services and we want to ensure that residents are fully aware of the options available to them when it comes to getting rid of their waste.”

The Council is asking residents to:

Cut out Contamination – In Nottinghamshire, only certain items can be recycled. Please check what items can be put in your Blue Bin for recycling - www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/recycling-at-home/.

Keep a lid on it! – Make sure that all your waste fits into your wheelie bin - we can’t take side-waste. If you have any excess waste, most items will be accepted at the Household Waste Recycling Centres in Worksop and Retford, as well as recycling sites and bottle banks across the district. The Council also provides paid-for Bulky Waste and Garden Waste Collection Services.

Never miss a truck! – Make sure your bin is out by 6am on the day of your collection so that our refuse trucks don’t miss you! You can check your collection day at - https://www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/bin-collection-days/.

The Council’s Recycling and Refuse Policy sets out the level of service that residents should expect, and outlines the responsibilities for residents.