Will Barker, aged eight, from Retford, has clinched gold while representing England in the boys Mini Solo Jazz and Show Dance category at the prestigious Dance World Cup.

Along with his gold medal, he also claimed bronze for his Mini Tap Duet, and came in fifth place in the Mini Boys Ballet Soloist.

Mum Lisa Barker, who watched the moment in the audience, said: “It’s absolutely incredible.”

Will’s dad and brother made sure to watch his momentous winning moment through a livestream of the event alongside their dog.

Will is just one of four boys to have qualified at the World Finals for his age group and dance genre in the UK.

MB Academy of Dance said: “The improvements, Will, are just insane. We’re so, so proud of you and every achievement.”