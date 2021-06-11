Bassetlaw dad publishes second children's bereavement book with more in the making

Hugo and Daddy’s Thailand Adventures is a sequel to the first book written by Misterton author Ric Hart, Hugo and Daddy’s Night-time Adventures.

In the new book, Hugo wakes up one morning ready for the trip of a lifetime with Daddy.

Ric said: “The creation of this book was so much fun, working with my illustrator Jackie Tee.

Children's author Ric Hart with the new book.

“It was an adventure in itself for us, but also a very emotional journey, so I can’t wait for Hugo to read it.

“This children’s adventure book came to mind simply because Jade (Hugo’s mum) and I got married in Thailand in April 2015, and travelled to many special places during our month away, and also hit some other very special islands in 2016 together.

"This was where Jade found her special place, Koh Lipe.

“The book shares the journey we both took where Daddy shows Hugo all these special places with lots of special meaning.

"So one day we can both go backpacking to Thailand and relive some amazing moments for Hugo to experience.”

Jade died in 2018 after the birth of Hugo. Ric Hart took to writing to help come to terms with his loss, and to give Hugo a lasting legacy of his mother.

As with the first book, profits raised from the seqeul will be going to a charity called The Children’s Bereavement Centre, based in Newark.

The book s available from June 24 from Amazon where copies can be pre-ordered along with other leading booksellers.

The third installment, Hugo and Daddy’s Superhero Adventures, comes out August with a Christmas book in the making.

Ric has also written an autobiography, Pupy Love.