Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service marks 50 years of service and success at celebration event

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service marks 50 years of service and success at Annual General Meeting and celebration event.

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) held its 2023 and 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and celebrated of 50 years of service to the local community on December 1.

Held at Retford Town Hall, the AGM also marked the retirement of Fran Walker, who has served as the Chair of Trustees for 13 years and has been involved with BCVS for the entire 50 years.

During Fran Walker's tenure, BCVS has delivered remarkable impact, becoming a cornerstone of community and voluntary sector support in Bassetlaw. Fran expressed her gratitude, stating:

“I have seen BCVS grow far beyond its initial establishment, to become a highly respected and trusted organisation in Bassetlaw, and now Bolsover, with reaches into local, regional and national areas.

“Celebrating our 50th Anniversary this year, I have seen many changes over the years, and have been proud and privileged to have been involved for all 50 of these years.”

Fran’s leadership and commitment have been instrumental in shaping BCVS, and we extend our sincere thanks to Fran for all her years of service. This will be marked more formally as our anniversary year ends in spring 2024.

The AGM was followed by a Celebration Event, attended by 140 people, including representatives from local groups and organisations, ex-Trustees, Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, and Bolsover District Council. The event aimed to highlight BCVS's pivotal role in championing the local community over the past 50 years.

Stephen Brown, Head of Corporate Services, Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The 50th anniversary was a brilliant celebration of the history of the BCVS. It highlighted the many achievements over this time and the many outcomes that have made a positive impact on our local communities. The role of the volunteer in these initiatives was given full recognition”

The highlight of the event was the spotlight on The Point of View (POV) project which celebrated over 300 young volunteers that have taken part in the project to date.

Each volunteer received a certificate presented by each partner organisation involved.