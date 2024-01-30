Bassetlaw communities get more than £500k to help improve facilities for residents and support enterprise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bassetlaw District Council is administering the authority’s allocation of the Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund, worth almost £714,000, over the next two financial years.

The funding is a rural top-up to the United Kingdom Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and is being distributed to a total of 18 community groups and businesses.

Ten community groups in the district are sharing £267,259 for projects such as a wildlife discovery area, a new conference room, and solar panels. In addition, £307,635 is supporting eight businesses with new equipment, heat pump installation and building refits. Totalling £574,894 worth of first round funding.

Tuxford Town Council will be creating a new outdoor exercise gym, youth shelter, and BMX track at the Gilbert Avenue playing fields with their grant of £49,271

Applications are now being invited from community groups and businesses for the second round of Rural England Prosperity Funding grants. The deadline for applications is 26th February 2024.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “Rural England Prosperity Fund grants are great news for our communities and businesses in rural areas of Bassetlaw.

“It provides welcome funding to support them in their efforts to improve facilities for our residents and to help businesses with their growth ambitions”.

A Treswell based business, Retford Logs, will also receive a £38,439 grant, which will be invested in machinery and storage as part of a project to provide locally produced carbon neutral fuel.

Cllr Jo White, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “I am delighted to be able to offer businesses and groups across our rural communities this support.

“Starting or growing a business are very big steps, especially in a rural area. I back their ambition, and this will provide an additional stepping-stone that will see growth, new jobs, and establishment within a community.”