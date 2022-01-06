The hit show returns to our TV screens this week with a new crop of hopeful candidates trying to avoid hearing the dreaded words ‘you’re fired’ and win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar, who has already invested close to £3 million in new business start-ups through the show.

And contestants are already being sought by the show’s maker’s Naked TV, for the next series.

Auditions start next month, so if you think you’ve got what it takes to survive in the boardroom, click here for details on how to apply.