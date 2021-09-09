Bassetlaw businesses warned to be ready for 'Natasha's Law' rule changes on food labelling

From October 1, a change in the law will now require all foods which are packed at the same site as they are sold, including market stalls and vehicles, and those which are in packaging before being ordered or selected by customers, to contain a full ingredient list on their labelling, emphasising allergens.

Known as ‘Natasha’s Law’, the changes come following the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse from an allergic reaction caused by a prepacked baguette which, at the time, did not require allergen labelling.

Pre-packaged for direct sale foods can include those that customers select themselves, pre-wrapped foods which are kept behind a counter and some products packaged and sold at mobile or temporary outlets.

Sarah Houlton, Trading Standards team manager at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This is a major change for businesses, but one that will help to protect consumers by providing potentially life-saving allergen information on the packaging.

“We want to make sure that Nottinghamshire food businesses are not only aware of the changes, but also that they know what they need to do to comply.

“Nottinghamshire businesses can get a 30-minute consultation with the Trading Standards commercial team free of charge, and we would urge any businesses who are unsure of what they need to do under this new law to contact us as soon as possible on [email protected]ov.uk or 0115 8042912.”