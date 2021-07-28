Timothy Dickson has completed his mission to raise funds to help a charity which provides equipment and support for disabled and terminally children, raising over £1,800.

Timothy, from Tuxford in Nottinghamshire, has Autism and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which affects his joints and causes chronic pain and fatigue, making it difficult to walk.

Timothy Dickson

After taking his first steps on June 12 he planned 40 loops of his local village to complete the 100km (66 miles) by September 1, but he has been so determined he actually completed his mission five weeks early on July 23..

Mum Laura, said: “We did the last lap on Friday night and then a lap of honour on Saturday. He actually walked 121.4km in the end – a massive 166,000 steps in 24 days – I am so proud of him it’s ridiculous.

“The whole experience has been amazing and so many people have become involved in supporting him as they can see just what a big deal this is for him. He has sent a big thank you out to everyone who has supported him during this mission for Newlife.”

Timothy wanted to raise funds for Newlife as the charity had previously provided a specialist bed to keep him safe through the night – and he knew that not all disabled children are able to receive the right equipment at the right time.