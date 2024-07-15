Bassetlaw Action Centre celebrates after receiving National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bassetlaw Action Centre, is celebrating after being awarded £450,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Centre, based in Retford will use the money to provide services that will enable older and vulnerable people to remain safe in their own homes for longer and be connected with their local community to reduce loneliness and isolation.

Bassetlaw Action Centre has been running since 1996 providing several community services throughout Bassetlaw such as Community Transport, Staying Well Programme and a Home Support Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new funding has allowed the creation of a Supported Independent Living Service, which is aimed at helping people benefit from being in more appropriate housing, advising them on keeping warm and well, providing benefit checks, assistance to access welfare benefits and from having better social connections through befriending options and transport solutions.

Bassetlaw Action Centre in Retford has been awarded Lottery funding. Photo Credit: Google Maps.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see the team at Bassetlaw Action Centre increased by 3 people to support residents across Bassetlaw

Lynn Tupling CEO of Bassetlaw Action Centre says: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with our plans to broaden the range of services we can offer residents in Bassetlaw.

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its new strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk.