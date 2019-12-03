A fly on the wall TV documentary on Sheffield’s infamous City Sauna brothel has revealed some of its clients most bizarre sex fetishes –including baths of balloons and being wrapped up in cotton wool.

ITV documentary A Very Yorkshire Brothel went behind closed doors at the Attercliffe Road massage parlour – and gave a fascinating insight into the kinky sex that goes on between the venue’s girls and punters.

Clients pay to have balloons popped on them at City Sauna. (Photo: ITV).

Sex workers Lilly LovesIt and Autumn were showing giggling on a bed blowing up balloons for a client with fetish for bursting balloons.

Lilly told the cameras that he first time a customer asked for the service, she found it impossible to keep a straight face.

“Every time I popped one I got the giggles,” she says. “It was really fun. I got paid to giggle for an hour.”

But she has built up a catalogue of clients with the same kink, adding: “Some like you to pop them between your legs and some with your hands.

“I’ve got a guy who likes me to bounce on them till I pop them with my a***. No two days are ever the same.”

The show also revealed that some men want to indulge in food play – known as ‘sploshing’ or S&M or balloon popping.

Jenni Clark, who runs City Sauna with mum Kath, tells the camera: “Fetishes are getting more and more common, and stranger.

“I’m quite a prude. I don’t know where they get these fantasies from.”

And Kath revealed: “Last week we had a man who wanted to be wrapped in cotton wool."

City sex worker Autumn says she'll consider “pretty much any practice from A-Z."

She adds: “I’m happy to take a pair of floggers and go to work on you, trampling and ball busting.”

The most popular request, she says is nuru – a body to body massage using massage lotion all over.

“It’s a slippery, slidey massage which is always good fun because I usually manage to slip off the end of the bed in a heap which is never very attractive,” she says.

“It’s like playing naked twister with lube.”

Last time the documentary series aired, the show revealed a customer who liked to bring tins of custard to have poured over him in a bath with another wearing nappies.