Back to school: Check out these 12 retro snaps of Worksop and Retford students through the years

1. Ryton Park School at Worksop Library
Pupils from Ryton Park School visited Worksop Library to take a look at the Life at the Coalface exhibition. Pictured is Tilor Adams, then eight and John Brock. 2011. Photo: Mark Fear
2. St. Augustine's Primary School
DARE presentation at St. Augustine's Primary School in Worksop, 2011. Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Prospect Hill Infant School
Children at Prospect Hill Infant School enjoy playing on the newly resurfaced playground in 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Portland School
Pupils at Portland School in Worksop present a cheque for £71.65 to the Mayflower Animal in Bawtry. Pictured are Jenny Foxall-Lord from the sanctuary and pupils Hannah Rose Hackney and Kimberley Bannister. Year: 2011. Photo: Chris Etchells
