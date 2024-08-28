Back to school: Check out these 12 retro snaps of Worksop and Retford students through the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Aug 2024, 13:33 BST
As students prepare to return to school in September, it's an ideal time to look back on older school snaps from across the Worksop and Retford area.

Do you recognise anyone from your Worksop Guardian school archives?

1. Ryton Park School at Worksop Library

Pupils from Ryton Park School visited Worksop Library to take a look at the Life at the Coalface exhibition. Pictured is Tilor Adams, then eight and John Brock. 2011. Photo: Mark Fear

2. St. Augustine's Primary School

DARE presentation at St. Augustine's Primary School in Worksop, 2011. Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Prospect Hill Infant School

Children at Prospect Hill Infant School enjoy playing on the newly resurfaced playground in 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Portland School

Pupils at Portland School in Worksop present a cheque for £71.65 to the Mayflower Animal in Bawtry. Pictured are Jenny Foxall-Lord from the sanctuary and pupils Hannah Rose Hackney and Kimberley Bannister. Year: 2011. Photo: Chris Etchells

