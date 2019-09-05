Baby female Goshawk with 'distinctive call scream' missing from Worksop

The owner of a female Goshawk is appealing for people to listen out for it as it has gone missing.

The bird went missing from her avery earlier this week.

In a post on Facebook Steve Johnson said: "My female Goshawk is still missing from the Worksop area.

"She has a very distinctive call scream. She is still a baby, she is white, has brown jesses on with a swivel and a bell on her tail.

"Please can people listen for her and have a look up in trees or on their roof.

"I really want her back or to find her before she gets tangled up."

Steve has asked anyone who sees the bird to message him on Facebook.