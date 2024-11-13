Babworth Crematorium wants photos of loved ones to remember at Christmas service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Babworth Crematorium is inviting local people to submit digital photos of their loved ones to be included in a slideshow to be shown at its annual Christmas carol and memorial service.

The seasonal service takes place on Thursday, December 5 at 6pm and there is an open invitation for anyone to attend.

The festive gathering provides a valuable opportunity for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas, a time when people can particularly feel their losses.

The service will include a selection of readings and popular Christmas carols.

Babworth Crematorium is inviting people to submit digital photos of loved ones for a Christmas service slideshow. Photo: Submitted

Refreshments will be available.

It is free to attend, but in order to safely manage numbers, local people are being asked to book a seat in advance by emailing [email protected]

Anyone who would like a photo of a loved one – whether they passed recently or some time ago - to be included in the memorial slideshow during the service should email it to the same address as above, by Friday, November 29, using the heading ‘Christmas Service Photo Slideshow’.

Ben Schofield crematorium manager, said: “Our annual Christmas carol and memorial service is a lovely and meaningful way to bring people together to reflect and honour their loved ones during the festive season.

“Visitors to the event will be able write messages on memory tags which will be hung on our Christmas tree and can also place Christmas cards into our Letters to Heaven memorial post box.

“We hope that everyone who joins us will find comfort in being able to pay tribute to their loved one during the service whilst being in the company of other people who are in a similar situation.

“Our Christmas carol and memorial service is open for anyone and everyone who lives, works or who is visiting the communities surrounding our crematorium in leading up to Christmas.

"Everyone is welcome.

“Those who are unable to attend on the night but wish to view the service as a live stream, can do so through Westerleigh Group’s multimedia partner Obitus.

“Just visit christmas.obitus.com/, enter the username ‘babworth’ and the password ‘sleigh'.

“The service will also be available to view online as a ‘watch again’ option, using the same details above, from Monday December 9 for 28 days, so nobody has to miss out.”