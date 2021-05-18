Awards presented to recognise fantastic work during devastating Worksop floods

As part of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service annual awards ceremony two awards have been presented following the widespread flooding that happened in Worksop in November 2019.

The Unicorn pub owner Jez Peet and Greencore Foods were given awards at the event.

During the floods, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were based on Bridge Street, near to The Unicorn pub.

Ed Rowlands, General Manager at Greencore Manton Wood receiving an award to recognise fantastic work during Worksop floods from Stephen Copson.

During the night Mr Peet opened the pub to provide hot drinks, shelter and toilets for operational crews, other responders and members of the public including homeless people who had been rescued from the floods.

Mr Peet kept the pub open all night, providing invaluable support for everyone.

The night of the floods, Greencore Foods were contacted to ask if they could provide any support for responding agencies.

The company has previously supported incidents in the local area and again went above and beyond by providing more than 120 fresh sandwiches for crews and responders, which supplemented the welfare unit’s provisions.

General Manager at Greencore Manton Wood, Ed Rowlands, said: “The floods had a devastating effect on the community and we were keen to help out.

"As a major employer in the region, we wanted to do what we could to support the efforts of the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, who were desperately trying to minimise the impact of the flooding.

"We were thrilled to be recognised with this award and we were delighted to have received the award by Stephen Copson, Bassetlaw District Manager on behalf of chief fire officer John Buckley.”

A spokesman from NFRS said: “We are proud of the community we serve and are proud of the selfless individuals that create our communities.

"People continue to show bravery daily which we want to highlight as without these courageous actions, lives would have been lost.

“The support provided by both Mr Peet and Greencore Foods allowed crews, other responders and the public to feel safe and have a place of comfort during these times.

"These selfless acts of kindness supported the local areas of Worksop, in which we would like to celebrate and thank.”