Award winning Worksop children's author's bee book used to help educate school pupils

A Worksop children’s author’s book is being used to educate school pupils ahead of World Bee Day.

Nerys Emmett (N.C. Emmett) from Gateford, author of Bombus Bertie - The Friendly Bumblebee was thrilled to find out her book was being used ahead of World Bee Day on May 20.

The book has been used in schools locally as well as in Surrey and Cambridge – with one school teacher even dressing as “Bertie” for World Book Day.

N.C.Emmett received a Golden Wizard Book Prize Award for her book with an endorsement review by the CEO of the awarding body Louise Jane, saying: “The buzz surrounding this book is completely justified! It is the perfect blend of entertainment and education, ensuring that young readers not only enjoy it but also gain valuable knowledge in a relatable manner.

"The author's seamless rhyming scheme and exceptional ability to edify through humour guarantees that children will absorb fascinating facts effortlessly.

“By presenting bees in a friendly and approachable manner, "Bombus Bertie" successfully eliminates any fear or apprehension children may have towards these buzzing creatures. Instead, it instils excitement in young readers, encouraging them to eagerly spot bees and appreciate the vital role they play in our ecosystem.

“I wholeheartedly believe this wonderful read holds the capacity to influence the mindset of future generations. Through cultivating a sense of gratitude, they will develop a strong inclination to safeguard these incredible insects and feel inspired to contribute positively to the environment by planting flowers and establishing habitats that are friendly to bees.”

N.C.Emmett said: “This wonderful endorsement means so much, especially with the theme of World Bee Day 2024 being "Bee engaged with Youth." This theme highlights the importance of involving young people in conservation, and recognising children as the future carers of our environment.

Author N.C.Emmett released her children’s picture book ‘Bombus Bertie – The friendly Bumblee’

“It helps spread awareness of the significance of bees as super pollinators. My book Bombus Bertie – the friendly Bumblebee is aimed at helping children understand the lifecycle of bees and the importance of looking after them”