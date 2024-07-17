Award-winning ‘Coronation Street’ actor announced as first celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got Talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street star Jude Riordan has been announced as the first celebrity judge for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent event.

Jude joined the cast of the UK’s biggest soap in 2020 and since then, he has gone on to win a National Television Award for Best Newcomer, rack up over 86,000 Instagram followers and also appear in Sky’s award-winning comedy, ‘Brassic’.

Jude’s ‘Coronation Street’ character, Sam Blakeman, is at the heart of soap’s most iconic family, The Platts and he’ll be judging this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent alongside three other famous faces.

On joining Worksop’s Got Talent, Jude says: “I’m looking forward to being on the Worksop’s Got Talent judging panel and seeing what amazing local talent there is! I’m sure it’s going to be a fun evening!”

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “Worksop’s Got Talent continues to grow each year and I’m so excited to welcome Jude Riordan to our celebrity judging panel! Who else will be joining us in November? Buy your tickets and follow us on social media to stay up to date on our most spectacular show yet!”

Multi award-winning charity talent show, Worksop’s Got Talent, is returning for an eighth year on Friday November 8 at North Notts Arena and tickets are on sale now for £10 each here

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Auditions to compete in this year’s show are taking place in Worksop on Sunday, September 1.

Organisers are looking for singers, dancers, comedians, magicians and anything else that they haven’t seen before as preparations continue for auditions that will take place later this summer.

The lucky 12 finalists will then perform in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel.

There are no age restrictions to take part and wannabe finalists should email [email protected] with their full name, age, talent and contact

number.

Previous celebrity judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy and Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh.

To keep up to date with all of the latest news, from audition details to celebrity judge announcements, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.