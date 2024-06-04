Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special recognition award has been given to the founder of a Retford project that helps those battling addiction.

Lawson Main who runs the Tapestry Project and its 'Drop In' at St Swithun's Church (STS) was given the accolade at the Mayor Making in Retford.

Mr Main said: “We were so honoured by Councillor Dan Henderson for awarding our Tapestry Project which helps those in addiction with The Charter Trustees of East Retford Award in Recognition of Outstanding Contributions to East Retford!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Councillor Henderson said the conversations he had at The Drop In with those who have overcome additions and are now mentoring others is something he will remember forever!

right to left: Rev Reuben Crossley, Mayor David Naylor, Ellen and Lawson Main who runs the Tapestry Project and its 'Drop In' at St Swithun's Church (STS) at the Mayor Making in Retford

“We wish all the best to newly elected mayor Councillor David Naylor- Retford South- Ordsall we look forward to working with him.”

Lawson joined Retford Police station as a Police Detective Sergeant in 1999. Prior to this he had been based at Worksop and leading a team that had been doing the majority of drug busts in Bassetlaw.

He said: “Towards the end of that period I felt God led to help the very guys I had been arresting and locking up. I then became aware of a number of great Christian resources such as residential rehabs that were available. It was something I wanted to do in my own time outside of work, but I felt I would not be able to as it would be too compromising professionally, but nervously I approached my police Superintendent and much to my surprise he granted me permission, and so in 2000 I started supporting addicts and offenders towards Christian rehabs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After five years Mr Lawson retired from the police force and eventually went full time ministry with the project under the umbrella of the church.

The drop-in Worksop continued for 16 years until relocating to St Swithun’s Church (STS) in Retford in 2022.

He said: “We have an amazing team of volunteers, to whom I am immensely grateful for, a number of whom have recovered from addiction and offending and are currently at Mattersey Training Centre studying for NVQs in social care or have graduated from this. They are the next generation of support workers!

“We take referrals from a number of local services and support agencies, and work closely with them weaving together a multi-stranded tapestry of recovery. I would particularly like to thank our local East Bassetlaw Police, Change Grow Live and Bassetlaw Probation Service for all their support and encouragement since we started the project at Swithun’s. I would also like to mention and thank the invaluable support and generosity we have had from Bacon and Sons, the butchers on Carolgate Retford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past 24 years we have built up excellent working relationships with many of the local statutory bodies and agencies, from whom we take referrals. This has come about as a result of having a real appreciation of the benefits of inter-agency cooperation and working together. I love the results you get when people genuinely work together. Unity blesses community.”