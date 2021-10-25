Award for caring Harworth & Bircotes county councillor
County councillor Sheila Place has received a prestigious community award for going above and beyond.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:32 pm
Brendan Clarke-Smith presented the Harworth & Bircotes Community Award 2021 for services to the community to Sheila who has been a county councillor for about 25 years.
Sheila does all she can to help anyone in the community and has also been working outside the Larwood community centre car park on COVID duty in recent months.