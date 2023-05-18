Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry the disease and this can lead to cases in poultry and other captive birds, so it is vital to not allow wild birds to mix with chickens, ducks, geese or other birds.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards team is issuing advice and working with Bassetlaw District Council and other partner agencies to reduce the risk of the spread of the disease.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advises that although the risk to human health from the virus is very low, people can catch bird flu via direct contact with a live or dead bird carrying the virus, or via direct contact with bird faeces from a bird carrying the virus. Therefore, it is vital that anyone spotting any sick or dead birds does not touch them and that they contact the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Black headed gull in flight

It is important to stress humans cannot catch bird flu via airborne particles. Food standards bodies also advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. There is no impact on the consumption of properly cooked poultry products including eggs.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for Communities at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The discovery of dead birds is always upsetting and the news that one has tested positive for avian flu will obviously be of concern to residents and visitors, however the risk of the disease transferring from birds to humans is considered to be very low.

"That said, it is important that people do not touch any sick or dead birds and I would also urge people not to feed any swans and geese, particularly around the River Idle in Newington, as feeding encourages them to congregate and that increases the risk of the disease spreading.