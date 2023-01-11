National Energy Action said the situation will continue to deteriorate as customers face spiralling energy bills when the Government's Energy Price Guarantee – which means bills for a typical household are currently capped at £2,500 per year – rises in April.

The latest Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show the average Bassetlaw household consumed 11,532 kilowatt-hours of gas and 2,746kWh of electricity in 2021 – 1kWh would run an average oven for about 30 minutes.

At the current charging rates capped by the Government, it means the average household on a variable tariff continuing to use the same amount of energy as in 2021 would be paying about £2,357 per year to run their home.

Based on prices last winter, the average Bassetlaw household would have had an annual spend of about £1,224 for the same amount of energy.

Households on a fixed tariff will pay for energy at their current rate until the term comes to an end.

Adam Scorer, National Energy Action chief executive, said the situation could worsen this year following the end of the current Energy Price Guarantee, claiming one in three households will be in fuel poverty.

Mr Scorer said this means people “will be forced to bed wearing coats, ration showers and hot water, run up huge debts or self-disconnect and go cold”.

He said: “Millions of the most vulnerable – carers, people with disabilities, those on low incomes and living in inefficient homes – are already bearing the brunt this winter.

“The effects of this are devastating on both physical and mental health. Make no mistake, cold homes can kill.

“Government intervention must prioritise the most vulnerable in 2023 and beyond.”

A Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy spokesman said it has recently launched a new campaign, It All Adds Up, to help families reduce their energy bills.

