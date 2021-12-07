Aurora Wellbeing centre 'buzzing' with people at their Christmas market
The newly refurbished centre was ‘buzzing’ with people as Aurora Wellbeing held their Christmas market.
Despite Storm Arwen, Aurora Wellbeing Centres were well supported on December 4 at their annual Christmas market by the people of Worksop.
Local craft stalls were selling a range of unique Christmas gifts, from honey, knitted toys, and even bespoke dog bow-ties. There was also the usual tombola and raffles.
Children made traditional Christmas decorations and searched the centre for hidden Santas and elves, while adults enjoyed a treat in Valerie’s Tearooms.
The proceeds of the event will help support Aurora to provide their services for people diagnosed with cancer or a long term health condition. On December 10 the centre are hosting a clothing and homeware sale from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.