Aurora Wellbeing centre 'buzzing' with people at their Christmas market

The newly refurbished centre was ‘buzzing’ with people as Aurora Wellbeing held their Christmas market.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:20 pm
Despite Storm Arwen, Aurora Wellbeing Centres were well supported on December 4 at their annual Christmas market by the people of Worksop.

Local craft stalls were selling a range of unique Christmas gifts, from honey, knitted toys, and even bespoke dog bow-ties. There was also the usual tombola and raffles.

Children made traditional Christmas decorations and searched the centre for hidden Santas and elves, while adults enjoyed a treat in Valerie’s Tearooms.

Pictured: Coun Tony Eaton Worksop mayor, with Aurora team Dawn Short (left), and Debre Fores, the general manager at the market.

The proceeds of the event will help support Aurora to provide their services for people diagnosed with cancer or a long term health condition. On December 10 the centre are hosting a clothing and homeware sale from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

