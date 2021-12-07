Despite Storm Arwen, Aurora Wellbeing Centres were well supported on December 4 at their annual Christmas market by the people of Worksop.

Local craft stalls were selling a range of unique Christmas gifts, from honey, knitted toys, and even bespoke dog bow-ties. There was also the usual tombola and raffles.

Children made traditional Christmas decorations and searched the centre for hidden Santas and elves, while adults enjoyed a treat in Valerie’s Tearooms.

Pictured: Coun Tony Eaton Worksop mayor, with Aurora team Dawn Short (left), and Debre Fores, the general manager at the market.