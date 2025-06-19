As hot weather hits, Worksop's splash park remains closed

Despite the scorching temperatures, the splash park in Worksop remains closed as the council awaits water test results.

As temperatures rise, many residents had hoped to take their children to The Canch in Worksop to cool off.

However, this will not be possible, as Bassetlaw Council announced that the park remains closed while they await water test results.

Announcing the closure on Facebook, a council spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry, but the Splash Park in The Canch will be closed for a little bit longer.

“We are pleased to say that we have completed all of the repairs that were needed, and we are now waiting for the results of water tests that were recently submitted.

“The safety of people using our splash parks is really important to us, so we test the water regularly to make sure it is clean and safe to play in.

“Unfortunately, we cannot open the park until we have a clear set of results.

"We are working hard to have the park open as soon as possible and we understand the inconvenient timing of this with the weather getting much warmer.

“Again, we’d like to apologise to anyone who was looking forward to using the splash park.

“In the meantime, our splash parks at Langold Country Park and Retford Kings' Park are open and running from 10am – 6pm every day.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we work to get the park back in action.”

The announcement was not received well by residents, as in the comments on Facebook, Anthony Reed said: “Pathetic, it's not like you have had all spring to sort it out is it. Bassetlaw District Council, you lot are about as useful as a chocolate tea pot!”

Following the feedback, a council spokesperson added: “As part of our annual inspections in early April, which is the earliest this can take place prior to opening the splash parks in May, we discovered a number of unexpected repairs that needed to be made.

“These turned out to be more significant than we had thought and repairs were booked with specialist companies as early as possible.

“These have now been completed and we are waiting for the necessary water samples to come back to us before we can safely open the splash park.”

See updates at www.facebook.com/BassetlawDC.